Bayern Munich CEO Karl Heinz Rummenigge has criticised Juventus for signing Cristiano Ronaldo at the age of 33 this summer.Juventus announced the capture of Ronaldo from Real Madrid early last month for a fee of 100 million euros. The Portuguese superstar will earn a wage of 30 million euros over a period of four seasons.Bayern CEO Rummenigge was interviewed by TZ about the transfer of Ronaldo. He criticised Juventus about it. He said: "Cristiano is definitely the transfer that has attracted most attention. It is understandable."He is a player who has won everything with Real Madrid in the last few years and five times he was the best in the world."Marketing issues have played an important role in this business, but at Bayern we do not spend that much on a 33-year-old footballer".