Rummenigge hails Fiorentina for Ribery move
10 October at 17:15Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has hailed Fiorentina's decision to sign Franck Ribery on a free transfer earlier this summer.
In an interview that the German gave to many outlets at a Sports Festival, he talked about the Frenchman's Bayern departure his eventual move to the La Viola this past summer.
He said: "Montella made a smart move, Fiorentina played with two points and gave way to Ribery in attack without forcing him to defend, so he could concentrate better. With Milan he made a goal masterpiece.
"He was always very good, not by chance he played 12 years in Bayern winning everything, it surprised us a little that he went to Italy for Fiorentina because everyone expected him to go to Saudi Arabia or China but he made a football choice and I'm glad he's living so well at Fiorentina. "
Fiorentina signed Ribery on a free transfer this summer in what a surprising move for the Serie A faithfuls. He has lit up the league so far with his pace and trickery and has been key to helping Fiorentina be unbeaten in five games and snap their winless run of 18 games in the league.
The 36-year-old has twice in the league this season, assisting once. He formed a threatening trio with Federico Chiesa and Gaetano Castrovilli up front.
Ribery won the Bundesliga as many as nine times during his time at Bayern, the club that he joined from Marseille in the summer of 2007 for a fee of 25 million euros.
