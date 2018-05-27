Rumour: fresh report on possible Ronaldo-Neymar swap deal
28 May at 09:00After winning his fifth Champions League trophy yesterday, it seems that Ronaldo could be heading towards the exit at Real Madrid.
This transfer risks having a domino effect on the European transfer market, with transfer fees potentially going beyond the crazy market last summer, where Neymar and Mbappe joined PSG for €222m respectively €180m.
PSG seems to be the most probable destination for Ronaldo, according to La Repubblica, especially considering the Real Madrid-Neymar links, which could result in a swap deal.
Manchester United are dreaming of signing their former star, although this doesn't seem likely.
