This transfer risks having a domino effect on the European transfer market, with transfer fees potentially going beyond the crazy market last summer, where Neymar and Mbappe joined PSG for €222m respectively €180m.

PSG seems to be the most probable destination for Ronaldo, according to La Repubblica , especially considering the Real Madrid-Neymar links, which could result in a swap deal.

Manchester United are dreaming of signing their former star, although this doesn't seem likely.

After winning his fifth Champions League trophy yesterday, it seems that Ronaldo could be heading towards the exit at Real Madrid.