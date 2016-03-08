Rumour report: Milinkovic-Savic to PSG? Ceballos to Milan? Bonucci leaving Juve?
30 June at 17:00There are a number of big rumours in the media at the moment and it can often be hard to distinguish just which ones have substance to them and which are purely media fabrication. Join CalcioMercato as we take a look at some of the biggest rumours in the media at the moment and evaluate how likely they are.
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to PSG
Lazio's Serbian midfielder has been a recurring topic in the transfer windows over the past year. The 24-year-old was linked heavily with moves to Juventus and Manchester United last summer, with AC Milan appearing as frontrunners in the January transfer window and, now, Ligue 1 giants PSG appear to be in pole position for his signature.
The issue for a buying club has remained the same, however, and that is Lazio president Claudio Lotito. Lotito has a reputation for being a shrewd businessman to deal with and any buying club will have to cough up close to the Lazio president's €100m valuation of the midfielder. Milinkovic-Savic signed a long-term contract with Lazio in September, keeping him at the club in theory until 2023.
PSG, meanwhile, are plagued by financial fair play concerns and the French side could struggle to meet Lotito's steep valuation for the midfielder. Therefore, there is a 3/5 likelihood of this deal coming through.
Dani Ceballos to AC Milan
AC Milan have been linked to a range of different midfielders so far this summer. After their failed pursuit of Arsenal's Lucas Torreira, all their attention appears to now be on Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos. Ceballos is looking to be on his way out of the Spanish capital, as the club look to balance the books after already spending big on the likes of Chelsea's Eden Hazard, Lyon's Ferland Mendy and Eintracht Frankfurt's Luka Jovic.
Madrid, unlike Arsenal with Torreira, are also likely to accept an offer on a loan with obligation to purchase basis, something which would suit Milan given their need to comply with financial fair play regulations and not outspend their budget, which would put them into the same financial mess that they are suffering from the consequences currently.
For this reason, this deal is fairly likely, with a 4/5 chance of Milan spending effectively on Ceballos to be their marquee signing.
Leonardo Bonucci to Juventus
The final deal covered in this rumour report is the rumours linking Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci to Paris Saint-Germain. Former Milan sporting director Leonardo has returned to his old role at the Ligue 1 club and the Parisian side are looking, as per reports, to add Bonucci to their roster.
However, Maurizio Sarri, who has replaced Massimiliano Allegri as head coach at Juventus, will be eager to first see how Bonucci fits with his system. Despite the imminent arrival of Ajax starlet Matthijs de Ligt, Bonucci could still be an important piece of the puzzle in Turin, especially as Giorgio Chiellini is well and truly within the twilight of his career.
An ambitious move for PSG, this one has a 2/5 likelihood.
