Rumoured Icardi loan to Valencia to start deadline day domino effect

01 September at 16:30
The last hours of the transfer market tomorrow could lead to a domino effect of purchases and sales with Portuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes pulling the strings. Inter, Valencia, Atletico Madrid and Milan would all be involved in the deadline day saga.

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, there could be a dry loan deal between Inter and Valencia that would bring Mauro Icardi to the Spanish side. This deal would start the domino effect, which would see 28-year-old Valencia striker/winger Rodrigo head to Atletico. With Rodrigo at Atletico, the Madrid side would be able to sell Angel Correa to the Rossoneri.
 
This would be a deadline day saga that would heavily benefit the two Milanese clubs involved, as the Rossoneri have long been chasing Angel Correa and acquiring him would be a huge success to end their transfer window, whereas the Nerazzurri have been attempting to find a suitor for their estranged striker, desperate not to let the Argentinian forward move to Juventus.

Apollo Heyes

