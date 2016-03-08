Rumoured Icardi loan to Valencia to start deadline day domino effect
01 September at 16:30The last hours of the transfer market tomorrow could lead to a domino effect of purchases and sales with Portuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes pulling the strings. Inter, Valencia, Atletico Madrid and Milan would all be involved in the deadline day saga.
As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, there could be a dry loan deal between Inter and Valencia that would bring Mauro Icardi to the Spanish side. This deal would start the domino effect, which would see 28-year-old Valencia striker/winger Rodrigo head to Atletico. With Rodrigo at Atletico, the Madrid side would be able to sell Angel Correa to the Rossoneri.
This would be a deadline day saga that would heavily benefit the two Milanese clubs involved, as the Rossoneri have long been chasing Angel Correa and acquiring him would be a huge success to end their transfer window, whereas the Nerazzurri have been attempting to find a suitor for their estranged striker, desperate not to let the Argentinian forward move to Juventus.
Apollo Heyes
