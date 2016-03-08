Russia, Cheryshev: "We had to play like this, we've made history"
01 July at 21:20Russia star Cheryshev spoke to Telecinco after Russia's big win against Spain, eliminating the latter from the World Cup.
"It was clear that we couldn't face Spain with an open style. We had to play it exactly like we did. In the penalty shootout, luck helped us and we're happy that we've made history. It's never easy to deal with Spain's quality players, but we responded very well," Cheryshev concluded.
