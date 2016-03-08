Russian manager claims Juve target ‘has already signed for Chelsea’
06 July at 16:10Russia and CSKA star Alexsandr Golovin is one of Juventus’ summer targets to strengthen their midfield but the Old Lady seems to have been beaten by Chelsea in race to sign the 22-year-old.
The talented centre midfielder has scored one goal in the World Cup and tomorrow his Russia side will face Croatia in the quarter finals of the competition.
CSKA’s former boss Valery Gazzaev has told Russian media that Golovin will be joining Chelsea in the coming weeks.
According to the Russian coach Golovin has already signed with the Blues.
"Golovin will decide for himself where would be best for him to be transferred to," Gazzaev said.
"As far as I know, he has already signed a contract with Chelsea, which I think is a good option for him.”
Juventus had offered € 20 million to sign the talented midfielder although Chelsea have managed to beat the competition of the Serie A giants with a bid in the region of € 25/30 million.
Golovin’s Chelsea move could be announced after the World Cup.
