Sabaly to have Napoli medical today, latest on Ochoa and Arias
27 July at 13:15Bordeaux defender Youssouf Sabaly is going to have his medical tests with Napoli today, Calciomercato.com can exclusively reveal.
The club’s president Aurelio De Laurentiis wants to be 100% sure about the player’s physical conditions as the Senegal International has had knee problems during his career.
The player, who is born in France and is not going to fill a spot for non-EU players, should join Napoli for a fee close to € 13 million.
Napoli have only spot left for non-EU players and are planning to fill it with Guillermo Ochoa even if the Azzurri have an agreement to sign Santiago Arias, another non-EU player who plays as full-back.
Napoli have a € 12 million bid accepted by Psg for Arias but are destined to let the player join Atletico Madrid in order to sign Ochoa.
