Sabaly to have Napoli medical today, latest on Ochoa and Arias

Bordeaux defender Youssouf Sabaly is going to have his medical tests with Napoli today, Calciomercato.com can exclusively reveal.



The club’s president Aurelio De Laurentiis wants to be 100% sure about the player’s physical conditions as the Senegal International has had knee problems during his career.

The player, who is born in France and is not going to fill a spot for non-EU players, should join Napoli for a fee close to € 13 million.



Napoli have only spot left for non-EU players and are planning to fill it with Guillermo Ochoa even if the Azzurri have an agreement to sign Santiago Arias, another non-EU player who plays as full-back.



Napoli have a € 12 million bid accepted by Psg for Arias but are destined to let the player join Atletico Madrid in order to sign Ochoa.

