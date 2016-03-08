Sabatini, 'I would have died'

Walter Sabatini told Il Secolo XIX, he improves day by day, he resumed his daily work with Sampdoria after he feared for his life. Only a few months ago, however, the current head of the Sampdoria Technical Area experienced the worst moment of his life. However, the respiratory crisis, the hospital and the treatments are now a memory, which becomes more and more distant day after day.

"My body had been sending me sensational signals for years. That Saturday I had to leave for China, if I got on that plane I would have died. Friday night they had stabilized between cortisone in a vein and anxiolytics, but the last memory I have is an exchange of messages with Osti. Then I disappeared from life, and even now, for some periods, I don't know what happened or what the drugs "They made me believe”.