Sabatini: ‘Liverpool and Real Madrid target will join Chelsea for €70m’
13 July at 10:50Sampdoria director of football Walter Sabatini talked to Il Corriere dello Sport and released a few interesting updates about the summer transfer window.
“I am trying to recover from the ‘illness or Roma’”, Sabatini said.
“Roma are not aSabatini: ‘Liverpool and Real Madrid target will join Chelsea’
club, Roma is a state of mind that I need to forget, I can’t carry it with me forever. Inter? They have amazing fans, it didn’t worked well for me because a few rules changes. I was supposed to build an international network of youth players. And I worked for Suning, not for Inter.”
“Ferrero? He knows what he wants, he has his targets and wants us to reach them. He is an amazing comedian.”
“Giampaolo? He is an excellent manager but he is too close. He needs to be open to more options otherwise I have little choice to sign players. Monchi? We are different, we have different methods. Strootman? He will be me hero forever, he plays football every day not just on Sunday but after Radja’s exit that’s not my Roma side anymore.”
“Alisson? I think they are going to sell him for € 70 million. You have to sell a goalkeeper for this fee. I don’t think Roma will offer him a € 5/6 million-a-year deal. It’s not in their style.”
Go to comments