Sacchi explains Argentina crisis
24 June at 11:10Former AC Milan manager Arrigo Sacchi believes that Argentina are currently undergoing a period of crisis.
Argentina have failed to win a single game in the ongoing FIFA World Cup and have been left in a spot of bother after their 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Croatia in the second game of the group stages. They just have to win against Nigeria next week and hope that Iceland lose their game against Croatia.
In an interview that Sacchi gave to Corriere dello Sport, he revealed that Argentine have a crisis on their hands. He said: " It worries me. That (the 3-0 loss to Croatia) indicated a crisis and announced the disaster, it was a declared surrender."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
