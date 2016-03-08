Sacchi: Balotelli wanders around by himself

Arrigo Sacchi spoke to Radio Deejay about the lack of quality shown by the Italian national team and singled out Balotelli for his poor display. "I'd say that it's a sports team. You need only a few ideas in football, but they have to be clear. More than your feet. I know first and foremost, I'd choose players who have intelligence. You need players who are generous, passionate, and professional. Everyone has a car, but you need fuel to make it move and in football that fuel is intelligence, passion and professionalism.







"When Balotelli wanders around While Italy drew their Nations League opener, the Under-21 side were beaten 3-0 by Slovakia in a friendly. The attitude of the Under-21s was shameful. They were presumptuous and arrogant. Often in football, the real enemies are not the opponents, but ourselves. This is a country where we'd gladly sell our souls to win, making no difference between a deserved or undeserved victory. We do not realize that we will not get you very far. "