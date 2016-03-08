Sacchi criticizes Juventus after Atletico loss: 'In Europe you win with attacking football'
21 February at 22:45Juventus suffered a 0-2 defeat yesterday against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League last 16 at the Wanda Metropolitano and will have a lot to do in the return fixture to turn the match around and qualify to the next round. Former AC Milan and Italy coach Arrigo Sacchi reflected on the clash in an interview with Radio 1.
"Juventus' loss was a surprise. Atletico did not seem in great shape in the last few matches. Juventus always seems quite thrifty, as if they wanted to save energy and then give their best," he said.
"However, in Europe, you win with offensive football, that of domination. Simeone? I admire the people who give their lives in the activities the activities they perform, and Simeone is one of these. His football is not so harmonious but he has great enthusiasm and generosity, that of real heroes," Sacchi added.
