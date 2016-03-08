Sacchi: 'Gattuso has restored dignity and pride to AC Milan'

26 January at 16:45
Interviewed by Gazzetta dello SportArrigo Sacchi, among other things, spoke about AC Milan's coach Gennaro Gattuso, from his times as a player to his current spell at the San Siro as manager.

"I wanted him at Atletico Madrid we e played at Glasgow Rangers, he was an exceptional guy., he deserves the best. He has already done so much, he has given the team back dignity and pride, despite important absences and technical values that are not excellent, he is holding Milan in the race for the Champions League," he said.

"The game is more fluid with him, there is more movement and the team plays with the ball much more. More players are in the penalty area and there is more pressing. Not doing so is suicide. Today, pressing is no longer a choice, it is a necessity to shorten the team and make it more offensive," Sacchi added.

