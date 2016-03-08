Sacchi: 'I support Juve in Champions League, against Manchester United...'

28 February at 11:50
Former AC Milan and Italy coach Arrigo Sacchi spoke with  La Gazzetta dello Sport about Juventus' Champions League campaign: "I am a lover of beauty and I believe Juve have been playing well in some games this season. Against Manchester United, for example, they played very well even if they lost in the end. My desire is to deserve the win. Only winning is not enough for me".

JUVE IN UCL - "Honestly, however, I have to say that Juve are the Serie A only club that did something in Europe in the last few years. If it wasn't for Juve, what would we have done? Nothing, so we have to thank Juventus. I'm telling you more. I strongly support Juventus and I really hope they will qualify against Atletico Madrid and I hope they'll win the Champions League. It would be great for the entire movement of Italian football".
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.