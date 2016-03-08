Sacchi: 'I support Juve in Champions League, against Manchester United...'
28 February at 11:50Former AC Milan and Italy coach Arrigo Sacchi spoke with La Gazzetta dello Sport about Juventus' Champions League campaign: "I am a lover of beauty and I believe Juve have been playing well in some games this season. Against Manchester United, for example, they played very well even if they lost in the end. My desire is to deserve the win. Only winning is not enough for me".
JUVE IN UCL - "Honestly, however, I have to say that Juve are the Serie A only club that did something in Europe in the last few years. If it wasn't for Juve, what would we have done? Nothing, so we have to thank Juventus. I'm telling you more. I strongly support Juventus and I really hope they will qualify against Atletico Madrid and I hope they'll win the Champions League. It would be great for the entire movement of Italian football".
