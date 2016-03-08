Sacchi: 'Maldini the right man for AC Milan, as is Giampaolo'
03 June at 16:45During the show Domenica Sportiva on Rai, the former AC Milan manager Arrigo Sacchi spoke about his time with the club, as well as the rumours suggesting that Giampaolo and Maldini will be the Rossoneri's future.
"What is left from my Milan? I hope little, because 30 years have passed. Today, we play at a very high pace. We have given a shoulder of pride to Italian football, the UEFA award is very important. We were convinced that the best antidote to stop the opponent was the game and that playing well helps to win, something that perhaps in Italy is still not clear.
"Maldini? Paolo is the right man absolutely, he is a great man with the fans. The important thing will also be to give him some space to make decisions. Giampaolo? He is a master, he is part of those coaches who are both screenwriters and directors," he concluded.
