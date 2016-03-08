Sacchi: 'Milan would be foolish to part ways with Giampaolo...'

Former AC Milan coach Arrigo Sacchi has spoken to the Gazzetta dello Sport in defence of under-fire head coach Marco Giampaolo.



"​In Turin, Giampaolo's team showed improvements that bode well for the future. Paolo Maldini compared this beginning with that of the 1987 season, which ended with the victory of the championship. I hope for them the story repeats itself.



"​The technician has a much higher guarantee than I could have had in 1987. The club must avoid being hasty, showing confidence and friendship as Berlusconi and Galliani did with me. I was a nobody, but the club trusted me and followed my directions even in the buying and selling fields. In the first games, we lost one in the league, but two in the Uefa Cup, where we ended up eliminated. A difficult and complicated start, but Berlusconi and Galliani did not lose hope and esteem.



"​Giampaolo must feel the respect of the club as I felt it, only in this way will it be able to express all its potential in a serene and cohesive environment. Current players should remember that they are at Milan, one of the most famous and great teams in the world: I would honour the presence with commitment, determination and superior will. They follow the coach and are heroes, everyone does what he is able to do, good luck, dear Milan."