Sacchi predicts UCL race: 'Inter are significantly ahead. I want AC Milan to qualify'
23 April at 13:30Legendary AC Milan coach Arrigo Sacchi spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport about the race for the Champions League in Serie A between Inter Milan, AC Milan, Roma, Atalanta and Lazio.
"I do not dare to make predictions but I think Inter is a good piece of work ahead. They have five points more than the fourth and fifth team, which is not few. It seems to me that after the recent turmoil, the car has been fixed. The next challenge against Juve will be important and if they pass the obstacle too, then the path will be downhill," he said.
"Juventus' role in all this? One thing is certain: after having won the eighth consecutive title, Allegri's boys will want to honour the league to the fullest. They will not make discounts, it is not in their nature. Everyone who will have to face them will have to worry a lot: they will have a fire inside after the Champions League elimination.
"Milan? You all know that when I see those colours my heart beats faster. I would like Milan to qualify for the Champions League, the story says that this is their place. But the road is complicated. Gattuso is doing a great job, he must have the strength to maintain high attention and concentration of the whole group.
"Milan are playing the future in the next few days. Tomorrow against Lazio and then against Torino in the league, a difficult challenge. The physical condition of all players must be assessed.
"Atalanta? They play beautiful football. They have courage, ideas and they never give up. I'm really surprised. Now they will have the Coppa Italia semi-final against Fiorentina and then another five matches. Considering their way of playing, the physical aspect will be decisive. But it is fun to watch them. They attack, dominate and are never afraid.
"Roma? They give me the impression that they are still an unreliable team. Capable of great plays and incredible mistakes. They have the possibilities and a good schedule: Genoa and Juventus are the most difficult matches. They can do everything and the opposite of everything.
"Torino? They are doing well, in the head and physically. Mazzarri's boys know they have a great opportunity, to be able to write a page of history. This, if it does not become too heavy a responsibility, can be an added value. The schedule is tough but it is unnecessary to make calculations and necessary to accelerate. Everything passes from an eventual victory over Milan on Sunday.
"Lazio? To return to the race they must perform a kind of miracle. They host Atalanta and visit Turin in the season finale. And in addition, there is the semi-final of the Coppa Italia against Milan. It is possible to make a final sprint but here I see it very complicated," Sacchi concluded.
Go to comments