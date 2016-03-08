Sacchi reveals why Real Madrid galacticos were unsuccessful

Legendary coach Arrigo Sacchi was one of the many guests at the Sports Festival in Trento. Along with Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti, the former Milan manager reflected on the evolution of football and the previous big teams in the history of the sport.



"Dostoevsky said that beauty will save the world. Who plays better not only wins but will also have recognition and a status that those who play badly will never have," he told the audience.



"Without evolution, this sport would die. In this light, Italy is not among the first. Our country is struggling culturally in the face of change, even if now something is moving thanks to many coaches who risk and have courage.



"Everyone has something inside of himself. Even when I watched tennis, I liked those who attacked, who played as a protagonist. A victory without merit for me has never been a victory. The last decades have been determined by Ajax, Milan and Guardiola's Barcelona.



"The Real Madrid galacticos had incredible players. The reserve was Owen, who was also in the stands next to me once along with Di Stefano, who used to leave matches saying that without the script, there can only be improvisation and carelessness. Italian football? We always thought that it was defensive but the founding fathers conceived it as an offensive team sport.



"Now there are 5 or 6 Serie A coaches who have put forward their ideas and this also saves a lot. Courage is an important value. Ancelotti? He is sensitive and intelligent. Sometimes he does not have the obsession to go beyond himself. Guardiola has this obsession," Sacchi concluded.