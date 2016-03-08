Sacchi: 'Sarri is a revolutionary'
17 June at 22:45Arrigo Sacchi, former Milan coach, spoke to the press at an event in which a book about the night his Milan defeated Barcelona to lift the European Cup, was presented.
"He sent me a message, I heard that with Guardiola to Juve there was never anything. He is very happy where he is, this year he will try to win the Champions League.
“Sarri? It is a revolutionary choice for Juve, very important because for Juve if Juventus began to play a bit more daring football, a little more futuristic could help Italian development a lot ".
"Sarri is of the same level as Klopp, Guardiola, Pochettino. They have the same vision of work".
Sarri signed for Juve after only one season at Chelsea in a year that saw him win his first trophy, the Europa League, finish 3rd in the Premier League and only lose the League Cup final to Man City on penalties.
