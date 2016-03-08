Sacchi to CM: 'I said that AC Milan needed patience, but...'
31 October at 18:15In an exclusive interview with Calciomercato.com, Arrigo Sacchi spoke about the current state of AC Milan, who recently sacked Marco Giampaolo to replace him with Stefano Pioli. In the summer, Sacchi praised the former a lot, though the Rossoneri evidently didn't have the same opinion.
Let's talk about AC Milan?
"Ah well, let's start"
The didn't have it with Giampaolo.
"With Pioli, they will have to have it."
Why did the team never work?
"They have signed so many young players and when this is the case, the insertion is slower. Some have no experience, others come from different leagues. I said it, it takes patience, but...
"Changing so radically, and I'm not referring to players, but rather the managers, you can have so many highs and lows. And then there's another thing. To win you must always have great motivation," he concluded on the Milan front.
