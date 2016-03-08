Saint-Maximin: 'AC Milan? I'm ready'
05 May at 09:30Allan Saint-Maximin, Nice's winger, spoke to Gazzetta TV after his team's 1-1 draw against Paris Saint-German and revealed some interesting things about his potential future.
"I certainly feel ready to move up a level and go into a more prestigious team but for now I still feel good at Nice. It is up to me to continue having these performances, helping my team as much as possible and then we will see at the end of the season," he said.
"AC Milan? It is definitely a great club. I had the opportunity to go to Milan in the winter transfer market but it did not go through. We will see how it goes this summer. For now, I am focused on the field and I want to help my team win. At the end of the season we will see," the Nice attacker added.
The 22-year-old has scored 6 goals and assisted another 4 for his club across all competitions this season.
