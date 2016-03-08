Sala's cousin says striker 'was killed'
19 February at 16:15Today is the day of the funerals of Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala who lost his life in January while flying from Nantes to Cardiff where he would have begun a new important chapter of his career.
Matias Gatti, cousin of the unlucky Argentine- Italian striker, vent his anger with Argentinean media after the funeral: "Emiliano was killed. There are too many things that don't work out. Everything was done so quickly. He was forced to get on that plane, and we want to understand why. He was becoming an important footballer but he was left alone, even without a representative".
"We want justice, Police must investigate because there are some strange things about this story. Was the plane ok to travel above the English Channel? They need to investigate because nobody will bring him back, if there are people who are responsible for what happened, then they must pay".
