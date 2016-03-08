Sala's cousin says striker 'was killed'

19 February at 16:15
Today is the day of the funerals of Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala who lost his life in January while flying from Nantes to Cardiff where he would have begun a new important chapter of his career.

Matias Gatti, cousin of the unlucky Argentine- Italian striker, vent his anger with Argentinean media after the funeral: "Emiliano was killed. There are too many things that don't work out. Everything was done so quickly. He was forced to get on that plane, and we want to understand why. He was becoming an important footballer but he was left alone, even without a representative".

"We want justice, Police must investigate because there are some strange things about this story. Was the plane ok to travel above the English Channel? They need to investigate because nobody will bring him back, if there are people who are responsible for what happened, then they must pay".
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.