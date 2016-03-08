Salah calls De Rossi to Liverpool

Liverpool star striker Mohamed Salah wants to see AS Roma legend Daniele De Rossi in the English Premier League.



The 35-year-old has parted ways with the club in the Italian capital after 18 seasons where he has represented the club in more than 450 league games.



Salah, who has played with the former Italy international during his time in Rome, hailed the defensive midfielder as a ‘legend’ and expressed his excitement of seeing him in the Premier League.



"He [De Rossi] is a legend,” said Salah as per Sky Italia. “I'd like to play with him again as it will be nothing less than thrilling."



"De Rossi is a legend of Italian football and a close friend. I swa his last game and the love of fans who thanked him for what he did for the club. He is one of the best players I've ever played with".



Salah did also speak about the Champions League final: "We lost it one year ago and we want to take our revenge now. It's a complicated game, we finished ahead of them in the Premier League but it counts nothing. Klopp? We haven't discussed the details yet, we know how much he is worth, we'll need to be lucky. I imagine this game every day, we are looking forward to playing it".

