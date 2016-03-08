Mo Salah could retire from international duty after the current World Cup, according to ESPNFC.

​Their sources tell them that the Liverpool star is not happy about being used as

a political pawn from Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, whose human rights record makes for worrying reading.

​Kadyrov made sure he was present as Salah toured Grozny’s stadium before Egypt’s opening World Cup game with Uruguay, something which didn’t go down well in international circles.

​Salah was injured in the Champions League final back in May, and worked desperately hard to recover, only to struggle with his fitness in the 3-1 loss to Russia last week.

The Egyptian will have been disappointed at the loss, and at the fact that he had to fight the Pharaoh’s FA over the right to keep his image rights.

That said, the latter have denied that there is a problem:

"Mo is still with us now and he is happy in the camp. He is eating and laughing with his teammates. He is training well and that means no problem."

"Reports that Salah wants to leave are completely wrong."