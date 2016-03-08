Salah convinces Liverpool to gamble on De Rossi
01 June at 17:15After Daniele De Rossi announced the end of his Roma career in May, many questions have arisen over the Italian's future - with reports linking him with moves to the MLS, Boca Juniors and, in the last week, Liverpool. Last week, Mohamed Salah was quoted as inviting De Rossi to come and play for Liverpool, increasing speculation that the Reds could lie on the horizon for the experienced midfielder.
According to what has been reported by Spanish newspaper AS, however, Liverpool may have taken Salah's advice and are preparing to offer a deal to De Rossi. For now, the Reds are concentrated on the Champions League final due to be contested tonight between Klopp's side and Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur. However, once today has passed, Liverpool can focus on the transfer market and perhaps offer De Rossi a place in England.
