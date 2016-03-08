Salah hits back at Sergio Ramos in injury row
09 June at 11:50The Champions League final was played two weeks ago but controversies are still in the air as the injury of Mohammed Salah still makes many people talking.
The Spaniard’s challenge on Salah forced the Egyptian star out of the pitch with a shoulder injury and over the last couple of days the Real Madrid captain has insisted that too much noise has been made around his foul on Salah.
Today, the Liverpool star has reacted to Sergio Ramos’ claims in an interview released with Marca.
"Now I'm better. I hope to play the first game against Uruguay, but that will depend on how I feel when it approaches. I was the worst moment of my career”, Salah said. “When I fell to the ground, I had a mixture of physical pain and a lot of worry. Also anger and sadness for not being able to continue playing the Champions League final. Moments later, I also thought about the possibility of not playing in the World Cup and that was a devastating thought."
“Did Sergio Ramos called me? Yes, he sent me a message, but I never told him it was 'okay. My comment is that it's always okay when the one who made you cry first, then makes you laugh. Maybe he could also tell me if I'm going to be ready for the World Cup?"
