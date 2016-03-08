The Liverpool star was photographed walking around Grozny’s Stadium with controversial Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

Kadyrov and his family have been dogged by scandal for years, from his father Akhmad’s role in the Chechen wars to his Ramzan’s mistreatment and rounding up of the LGBT community last year.

Asked to comment, Egyptian FA president Elheib Leheita refused to discuss the controversial matter, saying "Ask FIFA for a comment."

Repeatedly linked to extrajudicial killings and torture, Kadyrov has long sought out celebrities of every sort in order to gain legitimacy in international circles.

As you can see below, Times journalist Rory Smith didn’t mince his words when it came to denouncing Kadyrov - not so much Salah.