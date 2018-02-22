In a challenge with Serio Ramos, Salah injured his shoulder, which forced him to leave the UCL finals after just 30 minutes. Earlier today, Salah published a statement on Twitter.



"It was a very tough night, but I'm a fighter. Despite the odds, I'm confident that I'll be in Russia to make you all proud. Your love and support will give me the strength I need," he wrote.

