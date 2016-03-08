This never happened. @English_AS you need better sources. https://t.co/Y4OpwkoNYV — Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) June 6, 2018

Ramy Abbas Issa, the agent of Mohammed Salah, has denied that he hold talks with Barcelona to discuss his client’s move to the Nou Camp.​Spanish paper As.com had previously claimed that Mr. Abbas Issa had offered his client to the La Liga giants who are still looking for some attacking reinforcement.​Salah joined Liverpool from Roma last summer and during his first spell at Anfield Road the Egypt International has proved to be one of the most exciting attacking wingers in Europe.Scorer of 44 goals in 52 appearances in all competitions last season, Salah was only second to Lionel Messi for number of league goals scored in the 2017/18 campaign.​According to As.com Abbas Issa had offered Barcelona to play the two stars together at the Nou Camp next season but the agent of Salah has strongly denied the report.“This is not true”, he wrote on Twitter.“As, you need better sources!”