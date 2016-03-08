Salah's goal in the UCL final was quick, but Maldini holds the record

Last night, Liverpool managed to beat Tottenham in the final of the Champions League, thus securing the 6th title in the club's history. The Reds were awarded a penalty inside the first minute, which Salah converted, inspiring his side to a win.

In fact, the attacker bagged the first goal after just 107 seconds, which is the second-fastest goal in a Champions League final. In first place, however, we find Paolo Maldini.

The former AC Milan captain scored after just 50 seconds of play against Liverpool, although they ended up losing on penalties after the extraordinary comeback from the Reds.

Liverpool are now just one Champions League title away from equalling AC Milan's trophy tally (7). Next season, they will have the chance to do so, while the Rossoneri will miss out once again.