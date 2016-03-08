Since 2009, when the award was introduced, it has featured some great goals, all of which have been well worth the title. However, yesterday this changed, as Mo Salah won the price for a rather unspectacular goal, compared to the other nominations.

Among the nominations was Ronaldo's overhead kick against Juve, Bale's overhead kick against Liverpool, and several other good strikes. Salah's, on the other hand, was deemed as one of the less spectacular goals heading into the voting process, but eventually, he ended up as the winner.

Now, don't get me wrong, it's a fantastic strike. However, putting it in perspective with especially Ronaldo and Bale's goals, it's arguably sub-par. In addition to this, Salah's strike didn't even win the 'goal of the month' in the Premier League, as he was beaten by Jermain Defoe.

This has sparked a heated discussion on social media, with a majority agreeing that Salah perhaps didn't deserve the award. Even Liverpool fans seemed to be in shock, and Ronaldo has every right to not be happy with the result. After all, he did manage to get a standing ovation from the Juventus fans while playing against them, which certainly not many can do.

Take a look at Ronaldo's goal below. What do you think, should he have won the award? Did Salah deserve it? Let us know on Twitter.

Isak Möller (@Isak_Moller)