Salah's Puskas Award win beyond belief; Ronaldo robbed
25 September at 22:40Yesterday, FIFA held its annual event for several awards, such as the 'player of the year' and the 'Puskas award'. However, despite the fact that Luka Modric won the former award, the biggest talking point emerged after the prize for the nicest goal was handed out: in other words, the Puskas award.
Since 2009, when the award was introduced, it has featured some great goals, all of which have been well worth the title. However, yesterday this changed, as Mo Salah won the price for a rather unspectacular goal, compared to the other nominations.
WATCH!!!— FARPost (@FarPostSA) 24 september 2018
Salah’s goal that won him the Puskas award .
Source: @LFC. pic.twitter.com/TxRfXRo9ie
Among the nominations was Ronaldo's overhead kick against Juve, Bale's overhead kick against Liverpool, and several other good strikes. Salah's, on the other hand, was deemed as one of the less spectacular goals heading into the voting process, but eventually, he ended up as the winner.
Now, don't get me wrong, it's a fantastic strike. However, putting it in perspective with especially Ronaldo and Bale's goals, it's arguably sub-par. In addition to this, Salah's strike didn't even win the 'goal of the month' in the Premier League, as he was beaten by Jermain Defoe.
This has sparked a heated discussion on social media, with a majority agreeing that Salah perhaps didn't deserve the award. Even Liverpool fans seemed to be in shock, and Ronaldo has every right to not be happy with the result. After all, he did manage to get a standing ovation from the Juventus fans while playing against them, which certainly not many can do.
Take a look at Ronaldo's goal below. What do you think, should he have won the award? Did Salah deserve it? Let us know on Twitter.
Congratulations, @Cristiano!— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) 28 augusti 2018
The @UEFAcom Goal of the Season is yours.
#CR7JUVE pic.twitter.com/Q2HBCbNzi8
Isak Möller (@Isak_Moller)
Go to comments