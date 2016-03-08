Salary cuts at Juventus: Chiellini calls teammates to discuss issue
27 March at 14:00The Coronavirus pandemic has stopped football all over the world and consequently also the economy that supports it. The system is losing money and clubs are demanding extra effort from players who may be asked to cut their wages.
There is not yet a common line at the government level, so each club is making arrangements of their own now, starting from Juventus. According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via goal.com), the captain, Giorgio Chiellini, contacted the whole team to discuss the matter.
The Bianconeri defender, also a graduate in economics, would have had a discussion with Agnelli and Paratici to outline the question and study the possible solutions: whether to give up two months, a month, also depending on what will happen with the remainder of the season.
However, a sacrifice seems necessary for the team. The goal is obviously to arrive to a solution that satisfies everyone, both the players and the management which would give the club a chance to save on staff costs.
Abroad, many have already joined the initiative, especially in Germany. Various clubs, including Bayern Munich, have decided to cut the team's salaries. And Italy could soon go on the same path.
