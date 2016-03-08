Salary remains the stumbling block between Inter and Gundogan

Inter has clear ideas the next summer market. The club has already outlined strategy based on the expectation they qualify for the next Champions League, as the club plans to make some important acquisitions without revolutionizing the squad.

Marotta and Ausilio are aware that a big investment will have to be made in the middle of the park. Ivan Raktic has been followed for a long time, but Barcelona has no intention of giving discounts. For this reason, Ilkay Gundogan have been identified as a contract expiring in 2020 and Manchester City has no intention to renew.

The problem that holds back the deal is the contractual request made by the midfielder who has asked for at least 9 million euros a year, a figure considered excessive by the Milan club.

Inter are limited in there spending due to FFP regulations and have already reached an agreement with Godin and will renew the contract of Skriniar as well the salary of the striker for next season (Icardi renewal or whoever will arrive) which means they cannot guarantee today to Gundogan for a figure that would result as one of the highest of the entire Serie A.

The deal is still possible, but a strong mediation will be needed.