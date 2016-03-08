Sale of Roma star could help Inter complete transfer of Atletico star – the details
01 July at 11:00According to the front page of CorSport, a game of transfer dominos could take place in the coming weeks.
Alessandro Florenzi is currently in talks with AS Roma about extending his contract with the Rome-based club, whilst he is also reportedly in discussions with Europa League winners Atletico Madrid.
Atletico are reported to be extremely interested in the Italian right-back, wanting to bring him in as an upgrade for Croatian Sime Vrsaljko.
In turn, this could allow Inter Milan to sign Vrsaljko, as they wish to; after Joao Cancelo, who spent the second half of last season at Inter on loan, completed a move to Juventus for around €40 million.
Inadvertently, Florenzi’s departure from Rome could be a double blow for the side; strengthening their rivals and Champions League competitors Inter Milan – whilst losing one of their star men.
