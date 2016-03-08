Salihamidzic dismisses rumours of Muller’s departure in January
29 October at 09:45German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich’s Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic has rejected rumours of veteran striker Thomas Muller’s departure from the club in the January transfer window.
The 30-year-old was reportedly unsettled in Munich after not being able to cement his spot in the playing eleven and there were reports which suggested that the former German World Cup winning striker was looking for an exit in the next transfer window.
However, Salihamidzic while talking to Sky Germany as cited by Daily Mail, has rejected the idea of letting go Muller in January due to the club facing multiple injury problems.
“That's a story you want to write [Muller being sold],” he said. 'We have two players [Niklas Sule and Lucas Hernandez] out for months and you are trying to tell us to sell a player. There's no reason for doing this.”
The news will be a bad one for the likes Italian Serie A clubs Inter Milan and AC Milan, along with English Premier League outfit Manchester United who were eager to acquire Muller’s services in the upcoming transfer window.
Muller has been with Bayern since the year 2000 and was later promoted to the senior team in 2008. Since then, he has represented Der FCB in 327 league matches, scoring 110 goals.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments