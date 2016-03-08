Salvini: 'Balotelli is the least of my concerns'
04 November at 19:00In an interview today (via Calciomercato.com), the leader of the party Lega Nord, Matteo Salvini, was asked about the incident which took place during Verona-Brescia. Balotelli was forced to experience racist abuse from the home side, and decided to kick the ball towards the fans in the end.
"With twenty thousand jobs at risk, Balotelli is the least of my concerns. Racism and anti-Semitism must be condemned without ifs and buts. However, one Ilva worker (steelworks company, editor's note) is worth more than ten Balotelli," he stated.
During the game, the striker was the subject of racist abuse. Eventually, he decided to kick the ball towards the home fans, who cheered as they had managed to get him worked up.
Balotelli initially wanted to leave the pitch, but was convinced by his teammates to remain while the game was halted, as the stadium announcer read an anti-racism message.
Since the incident, the striker has received loads of support, but also a few negative comments. Earlier today, the leader of the Verona ultras stated that Balotelli 'is not Italian'.
