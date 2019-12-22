Salvini blasts AC Milan vs Atalanta: 'Worse than the Italian government'

The leader of the Lega Nord party Matteo Salvini commented on AC Milan's 0-5 defeat against Atalanta today through a live stream on Instagram."What an embarrassment today's Milan, without plans, without balls, without hearts, without dignity, without a soul, without an idea of play and without a common goal. I congratulate Atalanta and their fans who have a stadium and a team. We will see better times," he saidIn the caption of the video, the former Minister of the Interior also added: "Today's Milan was unwatchable, worse than the PD-5Stelle government".