Salvini blasts AC Milan vs Atalanta: 'Worse than the Italian government'
22 December at 19:00The leader of the Lega Nord party Matteo Salvini commented on AC Milan's 0-5 defeat against Atalanta today through a live stream on Instagram.
"What an embarrassment today's Milan, without plans, without balls, without hearts, without dignity, without a soul, without an idea of play and without a common goal. I congratulate Atalanta and their fans who have a stadium and a team. We will see better times," he said
In the caption of the video, the former Minister of the Interior also added: "Today's Milan was unwatchable, worse than the PD-5Stelle government".
Dopo aver fatto indigestione di gol (il Milan di oggi inguardabile, peggio del governo PD-5Stelle) si riparte! Incontri con la gente previsti stasera a Chieti, domani a Pescara, Ancona, Cesena, Crevalcore e Sant’Agata Bolognese. Una preghiera per Gaia e Camilla, non si può morire così a 16 anni.
