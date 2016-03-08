Salvini: 'Gattuso? The problem with Milan is not the coaches, it's foreigner owners'
13 December at 17:00Italian politician and Lega leader Matteo Salvini spoke about AC Milan and Italian football to gathered reporters at the Punto Nuovo Sport Show in Milan today, with Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com noting his words.
“Gattuso? The problem of Milan is not the coaches, but other things. I loved Gattuso with all my strength as a player, he always came out sweaty from hard work. On the bench at Milan he was unlucky, I hope he is luckier in Naples, because he deserves it.”
The politician then touched on similarities drawn between himself and Gattuso.
“I'm like Gattuso? I put my heart into it, then it may or may not be nice. This morning I was in Poggioreale, talking to agents for men and women, I believe in what I do, and I go through with it. Sometimes you win and lose, I'm happy that Italians recognise me as being honest, passionate and willing. The good Lord will give the final judgment. On the football field my career ended 10 years ago, I watch football on TV, even if Milan does not give too much satisfaction. Role? I played right-back or centre back.”
Salvini also spoke about the Rossoneri’s management as well as their former president, Silvio Berlusconi.
“Milan's management? I hope there's someone with a name and surname, identity. It's frustrating to have a foreign fund, who goes to follow the team? I hope someone in the flesh will come back. Berlusconi? He was a hero in many ways.”
The Lega leader gave his thoughts about Gattuso’s appointment at Napoli.
“Gattuso at Napoli? I thought Ancelotti did well, he won everywhere. I don't know what happened, but the discussion was also about the players waiting to be renewed, the problem isn't just on the bench.”
Salvini then touched on the suggestions that certain sections of stadiums could be closed in order to control the recent tide of racism within Italian football.
“Punish Italian Curvas? I've dealt with violence inside and outside the stadiums, managing security. Blocking violence was a priority for me, I prefer dialogue with organised fans as well. The problem is not flags, drums, songs, but if you go to the stadium with a knife, you will never see stands again.”
Finally, Salvini gave his thoughts about which team in Italy would win the league this season.
“Inter or Juventus? I'm from Milan, the rivalry for a Milan fan is Inter. I'd prefer Milan or Napoli, Lazio or Roma to win.”
The Rossoneri are currently 10th in the league after 15 games, with new coach Stefano Pioli guiding the team to two wins in a row in the league. The Milanese side struggled at the start of the season under previous coach Marco Giampaolo, forcing the Rossoneri’s management to dismiss the coach and bring in the former Fiorentina boss.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments