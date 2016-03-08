Salvini: 'Give us back our AC Milan'
31 March at 10:00Matteo Salvini, the Ministry of the Interior and Vice Prime Minister of Italy commented on AC Milan's defeat against Sampdoria at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Twitter.
"Give us back our Milan, not the pain we are seeing on the field. Ideas, commitment, pride: who saw them?" the Italian politician wrote.
Ridateci il nostro #Milan, non la pena che stiamo vedendo in campo.— Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) March 30, 2019
Idee, impegno, orgoglio: chi li ha visti? Mah... pic.twitter.com/LOksD3F5bL
