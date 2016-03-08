Salvini: 'Give us back our AC Milan'

Ridateci il nostro #Milan, non la pena che stiamo vedendo in campo.

Idee, impegno, orgoglio: chi li ha visti? Mah... pic.twitter.com/LOksD3F5bL — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) March 30, 2019

Matteo Salvini, the Ministry of the Interior and Vice Prime Minister of Italy commented on AC Milan's defeat against Sampdoria at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Twitter."Give us back our Milan, not the pain we are seeing on the field. Ideas, commitment, pride: who saw them?" the Italian politician wrote.