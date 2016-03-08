Salvini: 'Higuain is a mercenary. I like Piatek'
26 January at 17:45Italy's Minister of the Interior was in Milan today in a meeting at the Piazza Guglielmo Oberdan, where he also found the time to respond to questions regarding AC Milan, the team he supports in Serie A, and tonight's matchup against Napoli.
"I have confidence in the fans, I bet on the good sense of the supporters, both on Milan's side and that of Napoli. We hope it is a celebration of sport and I hope that the police can spend a quiet evening," he said.
"Higuain? I am happy that he left. The attachment to the shirt is essential. He left elsewhere and we won. I do not like political and football mercenaries. If I like Piatek? Very much. He is also an EU citizen (laughs)," Salvini added.
Piatek joined the Rossoneri this week and is expected to start from the bench in his first match in the Milan shirt, with Patrick Cutrone likely to be granted the privilege to play from the first minute.
