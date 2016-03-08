Salvini hits out at Elliott. and Singer after Milan derby loss

Former Italian deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini, who is also a life-long AC Milan fan, has spoken to Telelombardia after the Rossoneri's 2-0 defeat to Inter Milan in the Milan derby last night, in which he had some choice criticism to say about Elliott Management Corp., the hedge fund that own the Milanese club.



"​When did we win the last derby? It was the stone age. Ricardo Rodriguez makes his knees collapse, Suso hasn't truly been there for a long time. But the society? Where is the club at? Tonight I take home Leao as a positive, and in fact he tried his best, but the stadium and the business are fine. Is it automatic that great footballers then become great managers and directors? Then again, when your ownership is a fund you are only a number on a computer..."