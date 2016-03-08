Salvini: 'I am confident of Milan in the Champions League; Gattuso doesn't have Gullit or Van Basten...'
22 May at 22:00Italian deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini has spoken to Rai Radio 1 about AC Milan, the club he supports.
Speaking about whether or not he thinks Milan will qualify for the Champions League, the far-right politician said that "I am confident. Milan, unfortunately,cannot rely only on its own energies, but must rely on those of Empoli and Sassuolo."
Then, speaking about whether or not head coach Gennaro Gattuso should stay at the club or leave, Salvini said "I don't do Milan's admin, I don't evaluate the club. Sure, we don't have a particularly exciting game, but I give extenuating circumstance to the coach: we don't have Gullit and Van Basten on the pitch."
