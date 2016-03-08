Salvini: 'San Siro is in my heart, but a new stadium is needed for Milan and Inter'

29 March at 15:25
Matteo Salvini, Italy's Minister of the Interior, gave his opinion on the San Siro and the discussed future stadium projects concerning AC Milan and Inter. 
 
"I'm interested in having a beautiful, safe and new stadium in an area that lives seven days a week. Then as a Milanese and Milan fan I have San Siro in my heart, but I'm very objective, rational and concrete. Families should have the opportunity to go to the stadium in total safety. I'm waiting for a new stadium," he told Ansa.  
 

