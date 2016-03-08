Salzburg: "AC Milan on Samassekou? No offers yet"
30 July at 15:30Dadiè Samassekou, 22-year-old Salzburg midfielder, is Milan's latest idea to strengthen the midfield, offering Gattuso a backup to Kessie.
According to reports, Samassekou would cost the Rossoneri around €10m, although Red Bull Salzburg's sporting director Christoph Freund confirmed there has been no official offers yet.
"No, there have been no concrete offers. I have read a lot in the papers, reading that clubs are in advanced negotiations with us, but the reality is that there have been no official offers for Samassekou yet," Freund told Sky Sport Austria.
AC Milan are looking for a midfielder that can act as a vice-Kessie, as the Ivorian played a lot of games last season, with the Rossoneri competing in three tournaments. It remains to be seen if Milan's new director, Leonardo, will be able to do it all in time, with the market closing on August 17.
