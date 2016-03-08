Salzburg, Haaland’s father: 'He's made to play in England'
07 November at 15:45Salzburg starlet Erling Braut Haaland’s father, Alf-Inge, spoke to English media outlet talkSPORT via Calciomercato.com today, discussing the future of the 19-year-old Danish striker.
“At some point in his career he would like to play in the Premier League, but when it would happen, I can't say. He's made to play in England. Now he's in Salzburg, which is a great club, so he's not in a hurry.”
Haaland has had an explosive start to the season, with his incredible form attracting suitors from across Europe, including giant clubs such as Juventus and Borussia Dortmund. The teenager has scored 23 goals and provided six assists in 17 games, including scoring seven goals in four Champions League appearances for the Austrian side.
Apollo Heyes
