Only one of the last 43 teams to have lost their first leg of a UEFA Cup/Europa League knockout tie 3-0 away from home have managed to progress to the next round – Valencia in 2013-14 lost 0-3 at FC Basel before running out 5-0 winners at home to progress to the semi-finals.

Napoli are looking to progress to the quarter-finals of a major European competition for the first since the 2014-15 Europa League campaign. Indeed, the Italian side have also reached the semi-finals the last three times they have done so (1976-77 Cup Winners’ Cup, 1988-89 UEFA Cup, 2014-15 Europa League).

After losing their first four European matches at home to Italian sides without scoring a goal, Red Bull Salzburg are unbeaten in their last three such matches (W2 D1), including eliminating Lazio in the knockout stages of last season’s competition following a 4-1 victory.

Napoli have not won back-to-back away games in Europe since a run of three straight victories between October and November 2015.

Napoli have now scored one more goal (8) in three Europa League games than they managed in their six Champions League matches earlier this season (7).

Napoli look to use their 3-0 advantage in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16 to breeze past Red Bull Salzburg. Salzburg famously defeated Lazio at the Red Bull Arena last season; knocking the Biancocelesti out of the tournament despite Simone Inzaghi's side leading after the first leg.MATCH FACTS