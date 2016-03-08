Salzburg-Napoli 0-1, as Milik scores first
14 March at 19:10Napoli look to use their 3-0 advantage in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16 to breeze past Red Bull Salzburg. Salzburg famously defeated Lazio at the Red Bull Arena last season; knocking the Biancocelesti out of the tournament despite Simone Inzaghi's side leading after the first leg.
MATCH FACTS
- Only one of the last 43 teams to have lost their first leg of a UEFA Cup/Europa League knockout tie 3-0 away from home have managed to progress to the next round – Valencia in 2013-14 lost 0-3 at FC Basel before running out 5-0 winners at home to progress to the semi-finals.
- Napoli are looking to progress to the quarter-finals of a major European competition for the first since the 2014-15 Europa League campaign. Indeed, the Italian side have also reached the semi-finals the last three times they have done so (1976-77 Cup Winners’ Cup, 1988-89 UEFA Cup, 2014-15 Europa League).
- After losing their first four European matches at home to Italian sides without scoring a goal, Red Bull Salzburg are unbeaten in their last three such matches (W2 D1), including eliminating Lazio in the knockout stages of last season’s competition following a 4-1 victory.
- Napoli have not won back-to-back away games in Europe since a run of three straight victories between October and November 2015.
- Napoli have now scored one more goal (8) in three Europa League games than they managed in their six Champions League matches earlier this season (7).
