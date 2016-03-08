Salzburg-Napoli: Fabian Ruiz eligible to play despite slight injury

Napoli star Fabia Ruiz picked up a slight injury during yesterday's training but according to La Gazzetta dello Sport the Spaniard will be in the Azzurri starting XI tonight when Carlo Ancelotti's side face Salzburg. According to the report, a tackle of Simone Verdi accidentally caused Ruiz's slight injury. Hit at his left leg, Ruiz remained on the floor and received medical treatement by Napoli's staff. Ruiz should be eligible to play but if Ancelotti will decide to rest him, Amadou Diawara could replace him in the middle of the park with Zielinski on the left wing.