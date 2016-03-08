Salzburg-Napoli: Fabian Ruiz eligible to play despite slight injury

fabian ruiz, napoli, indica, tatuaggio, milik, esulta, 2018/19
14 March at 11:30
Napoli star Fabia Ruiz picked up a slight injury during yesterday's training but according to La Gazzetta dello Sport the Spaniard will be in the Azzurri starting XI tonight when Carlo Ancelotti's side face Salzburg. According to the report, a tackle of Simone Verdi accidentally caused Ruiz's slight injury. Hit at his left leg, Ruiz remained on the floor and received medical treatement by Napoli's staff. Ruiz should be eligible to play but if Ancelotti will decide to rest him, Amadou Diawara could replace him in the middle of the park with Zielinski on the left wing.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.