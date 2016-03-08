Salzburg's Lainer tries to force move to Napoli
06 July at 10:40According to what has been recently reported by Sky Sport, Red Bull Salzburg are in danger of losing yet another player to a Serie A club. This time, 25-year-old Stefan Lainer, who plays as a right-back, is wanted by Napoli.
This comes after Kosovan midfielder Valon Berisha completed a move to Lazio; for a figure in the region of €8 million. Salzburg reportedly want €15 million for Lainer’s signature; yet Napoli are only prepared to bid up to €10 million so far.
Now, according to Sky Sport, Stefan Lainer is attempting to force a move out of Salzburg, trying to convince the club to let him leave for Naples.
Lazio are also said to have been interested in the right-back, after his instrumental performance in knocking Lazio out of the UEFA Europa League quarter-final.
Napoli will look to accelerate the deal forward, as they attempt to bolster their side ahead of the reported imminent arrival of head coach Carlo Ancelotti.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments