Salzburg vs. Napoli: probable line-ups

Salzburg (4-4-2): Stankovic; Kristensen, Onguene, Wober, Ulmer; Minamino, Mwepu, Junuzovic, Szoboszlai; Hwang, Haaland.



Napoli (4-4-2): Meret; Malcuit, Manolas, Koulibaly, Di Lorenzo; Callejon, Allan, Fabian, Zielinski; Mertens, Lozano.

Thanks to the important win against Liverpool, Napoli are currently sitting in first place with one point to spare in Group E, although it could have been even more with a win against Genk (0-0 draw). Tonight, they will face Salzburg away from home, and down below are the expected line-ups.